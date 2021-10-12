Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has branded Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy a sore loser after insinuating centre referee, Louis Hakizimana helped the Super Eagles to beat his team 2-0 in the return leg of FIFA World Cup qualifying match last Sunday.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored to give the Eagles victory in Douala, Cameroon after the Wild Beasts had recorded an upset win in the first leg in Lagos.

Speaking after the game, the CAR coach stated that both goals were scored from infringed positions.

“Nigeria played with 12 men because the referee helped them to win. The first goal was from an offside position and my goalkeeper was fouled for the second goal,” Savoy said in his post-match analysis.

But reacting, NFF communications director, Ademola Olajire said: “The coach must have been watching a different match. The Super Eagles totally dominated the game and they won fair and square.

“He wanted to say something, instead he had nothing to say.”

