.NDUBUISI KANU

By Ikedi Ohakim

In  Nigeria today,  where  the  spirit  of  nationalism is  fast  receeding  and many prefer  to  draw  identity  and  relevance  from  the parochial,  an  obvious euphemism for tribal  or  ethnic  loyalty,  His  Excellency,  Admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu,  carved a distinct personality while  alive  as  a  nationalist  per excellence.

 Without  diluting  or  losing  the  Igboness  in  him,  the  Ovim-born  retired  Naval Admiral,  profoundly  exuded  a  rare  eclectic spirit  by  efficiently  and  clinically combining  the  business  of  championing  the  cause  of  the  Igbo  nation  within  the context  of  a  United  Nigeria  and  consciously  promoting  nationalistic  ideals, founded  on  the  principles  of  justice,  equity  and  good  conscience  without  being held  down  by  the  divisive  primordial  sentiments  of  religion,  language  and  ethnic nationality. Admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu  (Rtd),  who  started  the  journey  to  immortality  on  the  30th January  2021,  came  across  to  many  as  a  unique  person. 

Though  honed  in the  art  of  military  tradition  which  ordinarily  predisposes  the  person  to  certain characterization  as  anti-human  rights  and  all  the  trappings  of  democratic  norms, Admiral  Kanu  was  unique  in  every  material  particular. Unlike  some  of  his  peers  that  enjoyed  insular  life  on  retirement,  obviously enveloped  in  their  comfort  zones,  the  late  retired  Naval  Chief,  had  a  different vision  of  what  life  for  him  should  be  after  spending  years  defending  Nigeria’s territorial  waters.

Curiously,  he  directed  his  energy,  time  and  resources  in  providing  leadership  at critical times to steer our democratic practice through a course that resonates with  acceptable  international  standards  founded  on  the  principles  of  equity, justice,  fairness  and  rule  of  law  to  give  meaning  to  our  egalitarianism  and diversities.

At  a  time  the  lions  roared  and  the  lilylivered  found  refuge  in  the  recesses  of  their homes,  Ndubuisi  Kanu  bared  his  chest  alongside  other  chieftains  of  NADECO and  allied  human  rights  bodies  and  interest  groups  to  fight  for  the  revalidation of  the  June  12  election  which  many  till  date  believe  was  the  greatest  injustice done  to  the  winner,  Late  Chief  Moshood  Abiola  and  the  deepest  cut  our  electoral process  suffered  in  the  hands  of  the  military.

His  Excellency,  Rear  Admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu,  though  soft  spoken  was  admirably courageous,  forthright,  steel  hearted,  selfless,  humble  and  was  never  sitting  on the  fence  on  any  issue  that  questions  the  humanity  in  us.

From  his  shrill  voice came  advocacies  that  shaped  the  pro-democracy demonstrations  he  led  aimed  at  giving  character,  content  and  value  to  our democratic  practices  and  ethos. Some,  especially  from  his  ethnic  nationality,  either  out  of  mischief  or  lack  of information,  tried  to  cast  him  in  the  image  of  those  so-called  Igbo  elite  that  have lost  the  Igboness  in  them  by  being  too  nationalistic  in  the  mould  of  saboteurs.

That  was  definitely  a  wrong  perception  of  the  late  Rear  admiral  who  was  one  of the  founding  fathers  of  “Ndi  Igbo  Lagos”,  a  Think  Tank  of  Igbo  Intelligential  in the  professions  and  business.

It  is  on  record  that  for  years  up  till  death,  the  secretariat  of  this  pro-Igbo association  that  provided  very  loud  voice  for  Ndi  Igbo  was  hosted  in  his  house  at no  cost. While  he  stood  prodigiously  in  defence  of  Igbo  cause,  admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu believed  in  the  unity  of  Nigeria  restructured  enough  to  strengthen  the federating  units  to  guarantee  a  strong  hand  of  engagement  in  the  Nigerian project  by  all  the  ethnic  nationalities.

His  active  participation  to  revalidate  the  June  12,  1993  elections  believed  by many  to  have  been  won  by  Late  Chief  M.K.O  Abiola,  a  Yoruba  Nigerian  but truncated  by  some  military  goons  serving  parochial  interests,  was  an  eloquent testimony  to  his  inner  convictions  about  the  need  to  preserve  the  integrity  of our  electoral  process  in  a  democratic  Nigeria. As  a  NADECO  Chieftain,  he  led  from  the  front  fearlessly. 

Such  show  of  solidarity won  NADECO  the  deserved  recognition  as  not  a  pro-democracy  contraption structured  to  promote  Yoruba  political  interest  but  that  founded  on  the principles  of  justice,  equity  and  good  conscience. What  made  Rear  admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu’s  role  in  NADECO  activities  very significant  was  the  fact  that  he  was  a  product  of  military  establishment  and  an Igboman.

The  message  was  not  lost  on  the  Abacha  junta  that  saw  him  as  one  of the  forces  that  validated  the  messaging  of  NADECO  as  a  national  call  and  not just  a  muffled  voice  of  specific  ethnic  nationality  bent  on  propagating, projecting  and  promoting  an  interest  represented  by  the  ambition  of  one  of theirs. Born  on  November  3,  1943,  at  Ovim  in  Isikwuato  Local  Government  Area  of Abia  State. 

He  was  a  Nigerian  Naval  Officer,  Military  Governor,  Businessman with  interest  in  the  maritime  industry,  a  pro-democracy  activist,  humanist  and nationalist  of  note. During  the  civil  war,  as  a  young  officer,  he  fought  on  the  Biafran  side  and  later went  back  to  join  his  former  colleagues  on  the  Nigerian  side  at  the  cessation  of hostilities.

In  July  1975,  he  was  appointed  a  member  of  the  Supreme  Military  Council  under the  late  Murtala  Mohammed  regime.  Later,  General  Olusegun  Obasanjo  as Military  President,  appointed  him,  first  as  Military  Governor  of  Old  Imo  and Lagos  States.   

He  was  later  to  rise  to  the  position  of  Chief  of  the  Navy. He served  admirably  with  the  United  Nations  interim  force  in  Lebanon  including other  special  military  deployments  where  he  distinguished  himself  as  a gentleman and  officer.

At  retirement,  while  working  with  others  to  give  colour  and  character  to  our democratic  practice,  he  founded  RANGK  Ltd,  a  maritime  consultancy  firm,  sat on  the  borard  of  Fidelity  Bank  Plc  as  a  Director,  was  Chairman  of  Ohaneze Transition  Caretaker  Committee,  a  top  National  Democratic  Coalition  (NADECO) Chieftain  and  became  Chairman  of  the  Coalition  in  2013. Unapologetic  and  unrepentant  in  condemnation  of  the  variant  of  federalism practiced  in  Nigeria  which  by  every  evaluation,  read,  unitarism,  Rear  Admiral Kanu  in  a  widely  publicized  press  conference  in  May  2008,  took  a  swipe  on  the lie  called  federalism  in  Nigeria  and  took  a  position  that  for  the  country  to  work  as nation  state,  given  our  diversities,  it  must  return  to  the  path  of  TRUE FEDERALISM founded on power devolution.

Till  death,  Rear  Admiral  Kanu  stood  by  his  long  held  view  that  for  us  to  stem  the tide  of  protracted  implosions  propelled  by  agitations  based  on  ethnic  nationality interests,  Nigerians  must  find  courage  in  doing  the  needful;  convoke  a  dialogue of  ethnic  nationalities  where  the  fears,  aspirations  and  causes  of  all  the  diverse groups  would  be  tabled  and  discussed  dispassionately  and  terms  of engagement  agreed  upon  on  the  basis  of  mutual  respect  and  trust.   

This  big dream  of  his  though  unrealized  while  he  lived,  remains  the  most  potent option  if  we  must  forge  a  united  Nigeria  where  the  spirit  of  nationalism  flows from  the  heart  of  the  citizens  and  not  by  coercion  through  state  power. In  recognition  of  his  contributions  to  the  society,  and  pro-democracy  causes, the  Lagos  State  Government  named  a  part  “Ndubuisi Kanu Park”  in  his honour  and  two  universities,  Federal  University  of  Technology,  Owerri  and the  Imo  State  University,  awarded  him  Honorary  Doctorate  Degrees.

As  the  nation  prepares  to  give  this  rare  Nigerian  and  retired  Naval  Chief  a deserved  and  befitting  state  burial,  the  best  we,  the  living  can  offer  in immortalizing  the  spirit  of  this  quiet  but  highly  courageous  leader  and nationalist,  is  to  stay  the  course  in  ensuring  that  those  ideals  he  fought  for while  alive  to  deepen  democracy  in  Nigeria  are  kept  alive.

•Ohakim  is  the  Chairman,  Central Burial  Committee  of  Admiral  Ndubuisi  Kanu.

