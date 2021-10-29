The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and handed over two suspected internet fraudsters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Uwujaren said that one of the suspects during their arrest had in his possession 68 blank GTB ATM Cards.

Other items recovered from him, according to Uwujaren, included, mobile phones, a Lexus IS350 Salon car with registration number, BWR 977 BR.

“The suspects were handed over along with the recovered items including written statements recorded at the office of the NDLEA.

“Preliminary investigation following the handover reveals that one of the suspects is into ATM Card scam as two more blank ATM cards were recovered at his residence in the course of executing a search warrant.

“Also, a staff of a new generation bank at Rangers Avenue Enugu, whose conversation with the suspect was intercepted by the Commission, has been arrested and is currently helping the investigation,” he said.

Uwujaren added that the Department of State Services (DSS) also handed over eight suspected internet fraudsters to the Enugu Command on Oct. 20.

He added that the suspects were arrested at a luxurious apartment in an estate in Enugu.

“They are suspected to be apprentices learning the craft of cyber fraud.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, ” Uwujaren added.

Vanguard News Nigeria