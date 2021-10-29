While influencing has become a viable and respected career path over the past decade, very few of the average Instagram and TikTok users know just how much time their favorite creators put into creating content.

From staging the perfect lighting, planning styling and beauty looks, and dreaming up an engaging subject matter, plenty of thought goes into ensuring each and every post has what it takes to be a hit. But for one buzzy social media star, Adison Justis, content creation seems to come as naturally as breathing, resulting in nearly one million followers — and growing — across her number of platforms.

Justis’s social media success can all be traced back to her early adoption of Instagram, where the beauty is currently graced with more than 363,000 followers. Having opened the account during her teenage years, Justis’s well-curated content and stunning features resulted in a number of high-profile collaborations, including with renowned swim brand Frankies Bikinis.

As her gorgeous snaps went viral, Justis soon found herself recruited by top modeling agency Wilhelmina Los Angeles to join their board at age 17, where she has remained steadily working ever since.

Though TikTok only came into ubiquitous popularity the past years, Justis likewise quickly grew her audience there to over 489,000 users thanks to her seemingly effortless posts, enticing users of all genders and backgrounds to click ‘follow.’

Featuring more female-centric content like outfit try-ons and tutorials for hair and makeup, as well videos for all showing off her undeniable good looks, Justis has managed to become one of TikTok brightest up-and-coming stars, racking up hundreds of thousands of views per post on the platform on average.

As social media continues to grow in commonality, Justis’s own following is likely to expand in tandem, setting the 20-year-old up for long-term success in the world of influencing.