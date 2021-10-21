Mama Eliza, loveable warden departs

Mama Eliza

She is Elizabeth Nkechinyem Omu nee Maidoh.

Mama Eliza as she was fondly called was born on December 7, 1937 at Nsukwa to the family of Nicholas Gbunnor Maidoh of Ogbeakwu Quarters, Onicha Ugbo and Mrs. Omelebele Maidoh, from the Ofor family of Nsukwa. She was the second of the three daughters born in the marriage between Gbunnor and Omelebele.

Mama Eliza had her primary education at Nsukwa where her father worked as a dispenser in the community hospital. Her father lost his job while she was still in the primary school and they had to return back to Onicha-Ugbo. Few years after their return to Onicha-Ugbo her mother died. Due to lack of resources, she could not advance her studies beyond primary six.

Eliza got married to Mr. Linus Okwufulueze Omu of Umolo Village, Onicha Ugbo who was a Court Clerk at Ogwashi Uku, at a very young age in 1951, due to the loss of her father’s job and death of her mother. The marriage was blessed with eight children though, two passed on before her. Among her surviving children are, two males and four females and they include:

Mrs. Antonia Eluemunor Odozi, Mrs. Agnes Ifeyinwa Nwaoboli,Ms Francisca Omu, Mr. Chris Ikpeamanam Omu,Mrs. Christie Uche Omoruyi, and Mr. Alex Ozulu Omu. Mama Eliza is also survived by 18 grand children and six great grand children.

Mama Eliza lived most of her marital life at Ogwashi-Uku where her husband worked as a court clerk. She was a cloth weaver (Akwa Olulu), but also engaged in petty trading and farming. She retired to Onicha-Ugbo with her husband in 1973, but lost her husband shortly after in 1975, and became a young widow at 38 years.

Mama Eliza was saddled with the responsibility of raising her children single handedly after the loss of her husband. After the death of her husband, she returned to her father’s homestead at Ogbeakwu with her children. She went through thick and thin to bring up her children. She continued her clothe weaving and petty trading and farming and ensured that her children were well educated. She received support from from her Maidoh relatives, which helped her to stabilise her cloth weaving business. Her surviving six children, 18 grand children and six great, grandchildren are a testament to her focus and hard work towards raising her family.

Nnem as she was fondly called by her children was a lovable and easy going lady. She was a peaceful and soft spoken lady. She was a lover of people and taught her children the importance of family unity. She loved her Maidoh kindred and ensured that her children maintained a close relationship with the Maidoh family. She continued to perform the annual traditional homage to her paternal home until she left Onicha Ugbo for Lagos.

She was also a women community leader and was the second in command in Idumu Odegwe and Umuolo Women Forum. She was also a very brilliant lady, and although she had very little education, she could read and write.

Apart from building a strong family, Mama Eliza had a hunger for God. She worked in several capacities in God’s vineyard. She served as a church warden, a chorister, the secretary and later the zonal leader of CWO at the All Saint’s Catholic Church, Onicha-Ugbo. She remained a devoted Catholic till her last day. In 2012, due to the death of one of her children, she left Onicha Ugbo for Lagos where she stayed with one of her daughters till her transition to eternal glory on September 3, 2021.

Mama Eliza was a lovable, soft spoken and peace loving woman. May the soul of our mother and Auntie, Elizabeth Chukwuyem Omu, nee MAIDOH continue to rest in peace.