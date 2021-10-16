By Chris Ochayi

A former Chairman of National Population Commission, NPC, Chief Samu’ila Danko Makama, has lost his father, Adamu Danko Makama.

The late nonagenarian passed on peacefully on Friday evening in Gindiri, Plateau State at the of 97 years.

Chief Makama, who announced the sad development via a statement in Abuja said, “With total submission to the will of Almighy God I announce the passing away of our father,grand father and great grand father,Adamu Danko Makama, this evening, in Gindiri. He was aged 97.

‘May he rest in perfect peace. Amen.”