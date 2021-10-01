LaLiga celebrates Independence Day with Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Spanish premiere football league, LaLiga, has celebrated Nigeria on her 61st independence anniversary.

LaLiga took to its verified Facebook account on Friday to felicitate with Nigerians, saying “We dey wish all Naija People Happy Independence Day celebration” — We wish our Nigerians Happy Independence Day celebration.

Nigerians have flooded the comment section of the post to appreciate the Spanish league for the wishes.

Below are some of the reactions to the LaLiga’s post:

@Haroon Sa’ad Bature: “Thank you for joining us to celebrate our fatherland’s freedom. May Nigeria Succeed.”

@Kiliobas Humphrey: “Happy independence. God bless the Republic of Nigeria.”

@Olawale Oluwarotimi Ola: “I hail my Naija people dem. A blessed and beautiful new chapter to us all.”

@Mainah Makana: “We love our father’s country.”

@Otikpor Uzoma Otikpor: “If u greet us happy new month, that will be more preferable than that independence u said earlier. Na only aboki go answer you. They are the ones milking the country.”

@Adesoba Ayomidimeji Ponle Sirdej: “Sorry, we lost the independence six years ago. We are now owned by the Republic of China.

“Our President sold us out as collateral and then why should we celebrate a mother that murdered her own sons and daughters cold-bloodedly? #Nigeria is bleeding.”

Vanguard News Nigeria