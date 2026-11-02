itel Energy offers 48-hour repairs, product replacement to customers at exhibition

itel Energy, a clean energy and power solutions brand, has promised to repair or replace faulty solar power equipment within 48 hours for customers across Nigeria as part of its after-sales support.

The company reemphasized their commitment during the Nigeria Energy exhibition week in Lagos, where it showcased new products and showed distributors, installers, both new and existing customers how its after-sales service works.

The company said it offers remote services, home visits and product replacement where necessary.

According to the company, after-sales service is an important consideration for households and businesses switching from petrol and diesel generators to solar power, because a faulty inverter or battery can disrupt electricity supply and business operations.

Speaking on the sidelines at the exhibition, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SunFi, a major distributor of itel Energy products, Rotimi Thomas, said the commitment boosted customers’ confidence in the products distributed through the company.

“The 48-hour resolution commitment from itel Energy is very important for us as a distribution platform because we don’t make the product and when a consumer buys a product through SunFi, they’re actually really buying a trusted service,” Thomas said.

He explained that customers needed assurance that equipment would be repaired or replaced when problems arose, rather than being left to deal with faults after purchase.

“That trust comes from the type of equipment that we use and the promise of being able to replace or repair the assets when there’s a problem,” he said.

Thomas also urged customers to look beyond warranty periods when choosing solar equipment, saying the speed and quality of support during the warranty period were equally important.

“But even more important than that five-year warranty is what happens before the five years or during the five-year period. How do you respond when I report that I have a problem with the product now?”

Thomas said the cost of solar systems remained a barrier to adoption, adding that the company offers instalment payment plans for households and businesses unable to pay the full amount.

According to him, about 30 to 40 per cent of prospective customers still request payment plans, which shows the need for financing options that make clean energy more accessible.

He said some customers preferred to pay between 10 and 30 per cent upfront and spread the balance over three, six, 12 or 24 months, or longer.

Meanwhile, itel Energy’s Country Service Manager, Emmanuel Kumuyi, said most common complaints reported by customers included overloading, protection issues and incorrect installation.

He said some problems arose when solar panels, inverters and batteries were not properly matched to the user’s power requirements.

Kumuyi advised customers to use certified engineers for installation and to ensure that their systems were correctly configured.

He explained that when a customer reports a fault, the company’s service agents document the complaint and refer it to an engineer for remote assistance.

According to him, if the problem cannot be resolved remotely, an engineer is assigned to visit the customer’s premises.

Where necessary, component or product replacement is initiated in line with the applicable warranty terms.

The company’s National Distributor Manager, Lucky Ovenseri, said itel Energy had distribution coverage across Nigeria’s 36 states, with showrooms and dedicated energy after-sales centres in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Kano.

He said the company also operated a replacement policy under which customers could receive another unit while their faulty equipment was being handled.

At the exhibition, itel Energy showcased its newly launched PowerTank 1000 and IP54 11kW Hybrid Inverter, targeting customers with different electricity needs.

The PowerTank 1000 demonstration featured a powered mini-chiller and a water dispenser, while visitors interested in the 11kW hybrid inverter sought information about pricing, installation, warranty coverage and its ability to support higher power demands.

The company currently has 5 Flagship service centers, and over 200 service centers across more than 60 cities, backed by Carlcare and Transsion Group’s network of 2,000+ service centers spread across Sub-saharan Africa,Middle-East,and Asia.