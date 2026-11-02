Solar Installation in Lagos: See Costs and Benefits 

Why stay in darkness when you can get uninterrupted power supply with Solar?

Why spend so much on fuel and diesel? When you can simply power your homes and businesses with the energy from the Sun.

Benefits

– Solar saves you money and gives you peace of mind that NEPA light simply can’t give you.

– Solar also saves you the stress of having to maintain generators

COSTS

Depending on what you intend to power, there are affordable options with which you can power basic and energy heavy appliances at your Home/Office.

Below are various Solar Energy Systems options and appliances they can power;

Plan A

1 TV Set

Fridge

Lights

Sockets

2 standing fans (90w fans)

Price: N1,400,000 (1 year Warranty)

Call or Whatsapp: 0808 487 6831

Whatsapp Link: https://wa.me/2348084876831

Plan B

1 – 2 TV Sets

Fridge

Freezer

Blender

Lights

Sockets

3 standing fans (90w fans)

Pumping Machine (1 hp)

Price: N4,000,000

(1 year Warranty on Inverter & 5 Years Warranty on Lithium Battery)

Plan C

2 TV sets

1 unit of Air Conditioner (1hp Inverter AC)

3 standing fans (90w fans)

Fridge

Freezer

Lights

Sockets

Blender

Pumping Machine (1 hp)

Price: N4,800,000

(1 year Warranty on Inverter & 5 Years Warranty on Lithium Battery)

Are you ready to get started? Or you can’t find a plan that suits your energy needs. Do you need an Solar Installer in Lekki, Ajah, Sangotedo, Victoria Island or anywhere within or outside Lagos?

We at New Energy Solar are a reliable Solar Energy Systems sales and Installation company in Lagos, Nigeria. With many projects delivered for clients across Nigeria, we’re ready to help you install and maintain your Solar Energy System.

Call or Whatsapp: 0808 487 6831

Whatsapp Link: https://wa.me/2348084876831

Office Address: Shop A32 Muritala Odofin Shopping Complex, Agungi Bus stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Website: https://www.newenergy.com.ng