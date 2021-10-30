.

By Juliet Ebirim

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture hosted a furniture design and lighting exhibition, EkoDesign, in conjunction with EbonyLife Place, to highlight the superb workmanship and excellent quality of interior design products made in Lagos.

Organised in partnership with iDesign, EkoDesign featured fifteen of the most outstanding interior designs, furniture and lighting purveyors in Nigeria. The exhibition kicked off on Thursday 21st October at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island and ended on Saturday 23rd October, 2021.

The event opened with a welcome address by the Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, with brief remarks by Tola Akerele, CEO of iDesign.

The Hon. Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, believes that more Lagosians and Nigerians at large should embrace local design for their homes, hotels, restaurants and offices. “Lagos State is the home of Nigeria’s most innovative interior designers and manufacturers, creating world-class products that are often better than their mass-produced imported equivalent.

Forward-thinking companies in the hospitality sector have created beautiful spaces for the world to enjoy, using Nigerian-made furniture, lighting, art and accessories. It is important that we all begin to look to Nigerian designers to beautify our commercial and domestic spaces, expanding our creative economy and creating more prosperity and employment,” she said.

On his part, EbonyLife Place’s General Manager, Michael Williams, said, “EbonyLife Place has used Nigerian architects, interior designers and other artisans to create an environment that provides pleasure for lots of people. Nigerian designers are amongst the best in the world and we need to support them.”

Exhibitors include Aga Concepts, Bamidele, Cyrus45, Manukwa Atelier, The Canemakers, Wicker Basket, Wood Craft, Woodie, iDESIGN, Studio Lani, Opoto Design, Caxton Alile, Ethnik Afrika, Miti Meth and Taeillo.

EkoDesign is the eighth event in the Eko Tourism, Arts & Culture Series, created by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in partnership with EbonyLife Place.