By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebun Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly called on relevant authorities on the need to protect Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Badagry, Lagos Island and other affected shoreline communities from imminent catastrophe caused by ocean surges in the areas.

Consequently, the House of Assembly called on the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to apply for the Derivation and Ecology Fund created by the Federal Government solely devoted to fund ecological projects with the aim to mitigate serious ecological problems such as the environmental threat occurring in the communities.

Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, who moved the motion, yesterday, during the plenary, stressed that the aforementioned communities are on the verge of extinction as the ocean surge has claimed a sizeable landmass of the shoreline area, leaving many families displaced.

He further stated that given the adverse situation to the communities which might lead to huge loss of resources and revenue for the state, the ecological fund set aside by the federal government would contribute significantly in addressing the threat.

Another lawmaker, Rotimi Olowo, urged the state government to look tentatively, at palliatives for the communities till the fund is secured from the Federal government.

Highlighting that some of the issues and causes are the illegal dredging activities in the areas, a lawmaker, Mojeed Fatai, called for deployment of a task force by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to shorelines inorder to curb their operations.

Sanni Okanlawon, in his contribution, stated that the House has a responsibility as representatives of the people to protect communities and act to save the lives of the people on the coastal lines.

The Majority Leader, S.O.B Agunbiade, maintained that the House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure should embark on oversight to the communities mentioned to get a futuristic solution, championing the cause for the House of Assembly.

Agunbiade, added that there should be a resolve to the whole state to be conscious of the way waste are disposed in line with the manner prescribed by the environmental laws.

Following the deliberations of the Members; the Deputy Speaker, Wasi-Eshinlokun Sanni who presided over the plenary directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko to send a clean copy of the resolution of the House to Mr Governor for further actions.

Vanguard News Nigeria