.

.As MINILS DG Announces 13th Month Salary for Staff in December.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

International Labour Organization (ILO) yesterday said that it will continue to ensure a decent work environment for workers in the country by engaging the federal government’s representatives to negotiate, facilitate and provide support for workers, in Nigeria.

ILO Country Director Vanessa Phala said this in Ilorin, Kwara state during this year World Day for Decent Work organised by Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

In a related development, the Director-General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies Comrade Issa Aremu has directed that all outsourced staff of the labour institute must henceforth earn N30,000 minimum wage, saying that charity must start from home.

He also said that in December this year, staff of the labour institute would earn a 13th-month salary.

The Country Director of ILO also said that it had made some strides in the number of some policy documents that guide and provide clarity on issues of labour and employment.

Mrs Phala said,”ILO is committed to ensuring a decent work environment for workers in Nigeria. SO, we are working on a new decent work programme. As part of the programme, we have identified three tripartite around employment and social dialogue.

” I am happy that through the ministry of employment and labour, we now have an advisory committee that will sit and dialogue on issues of labour that are of common interest to the tripartite partners of the ILO in Nigeria.

“It is our hour to collaborate with the institute as we commemorate world decent workday. Through this collaboration, we hope to bring some light to the fundamental principles of rights and the understanding of workers rights particularly now during the global pandemic where we have seen some challenges that are facing the world of work such as retrenchment.

As we highlight that we want to identify and amplify the importance of workers rights in this circumstance.”

In his remarks, Director-General of MINILS Comrade Issa Aremu announced that workers of the institute would receive 13th months salary December this year.

Said he: “I am announcing for the first time we are paying our workers 13th month from this year. A well-motivated force is one that can be productive.

“Today I have directed in my capacity as the DG of the institute that all our outsourced workers must earn a minimum wage of N30,000. This is our practical demonstration of charity begins at home.

“I have also told our administrative staff that death benefits and entitlements for our workers must never be delayed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria