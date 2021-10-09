Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has announced the introduction of Singleview, an interactive platform designed to enable prepaid meter customers to access their vending patterns and consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform was unveiled by Mrs Folake Soetan, Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric on Friday in Ikeja.

Soetan said the platform serves as a major touchpoint where prepaid meter customers could access personal information such as energy vending records and consumption history.

According to her, they can also access month-on-month energy consumption, account number, account status, tariff class and rates.

She said it also enables customers to make energy payments, check energy consumption and balance, lodge service enquires, requests or complaints.

Soetan said the Business Unit and Undertaking Office covering their location would respond promptly.

She said: “As a customer-centric organisation, Ikeja Electric is always forward-thinking, innovative and committed to its customers in order to enhance their experience.

“This solution offers convenience and prompt service. We have further given them power in their hands.

“The platform will enable customers to access the necessary information with ease.

“With the ability to track and understand their consumption and vending patterns, they are able to plan their energy need efficiently.”

Soetan said SinglevIew was targeted at only prepaid meter customers within Ikeja Electric network.

(NAN)

