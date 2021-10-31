Three Nigerian students are set to win the sums of N1 Million, N700,000 and N500,000 respectively in the ongoing 2021 Huawei global ICT competition ending on November 7.

The winners will also get a chance to be awarded internship opportunities, get free Huawei devices including laptops and smart devises as well as Huawei Certification vouchers. One of the vital part of the competition is a roadshow – an avenue to intimate the students about the ICT Competition as well as the ICT Academy program.

“The Huawei ICT Competition is a competitive ICT talent exchange event developed by Huawei for University and College students globally to promote the healthy development of the ICT talent ecosystem and support the integration of industry and education. Nigerian students have participated in this competition since 2018, with over 40,000 Nigerian students registering for the competition cumulatively since 2018. Nigerian students reached the 3rd position in the Global final in 2018-2019.

“In the 2019-2020 competition, students from Ahmadu Bello University, University of Port Harcourt and University of Ibadan clinched 2 of the grand prizes in the Cloud and Network Track,”Mr Kenneth Ogwe, the ICT Talent Ecosystem manager said in a statement issued at the end of the awareness roadshow.

“This is part of Huawei’s CSR programs under which the company is unrelenting in investing heavily in nurturing local ICT talent to compete equally with counterparts from across the globe. This is in addition to growing the local ICT talent ecosystem, strengthening capacity building and increasing people’s digital competence.” he said.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Huawei Nigeria did not relent in its efforts in ensuring Nigerian students register under its Authorized Information and Network Academy and get thoroughly trained in core ICT skills. Trainings and classes are online based, engaging hundreds of students across the country on their computer screens from the comfort of their homes.

“Over 15,000 Nigerian students have been trained for free under the Huawei ICT Academy program on subjects such as Networks, Cloud Computing and Big Data. This program also provides Nigerian students with access to globally recognized career certificates at three levels; Huawei Certified ICT Associate, Professional and Expert (HCIA, HCIP and HCIE),” Mr. Ogwe said.

The competition affords students the opportunity for talent building in the ICT Talent Ecosystem. Students are given the platform to enhance their ICT knowledge, practical and application skills, stimulate their innovation skills and creativity and acquire a globally acceptable certification.

During the competition, students choose between the Network and the Cloud track. Under the Network track students compete in networking technologies including Routing and Switching, Security and WLAN while the Cloud Track features newer technologies such as Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Service, Storage and Artificial Intelligence.

Huawei has so far partnered with over 110 institutions across the country, providing training to more than 5,000 students annually. In 2021, Huawei extended its partnership to over 20 universities across the country to provide training on emerging technologies.

“The Huawei ICT Competition has become an opportunity for students in related fields to connect and compete with fellow students in the country and globally, learn the latest technologies and also get an opportunity to win prizes. Most especially, it allows them to bridge the gap between theoretical study and practical industry experience,” he added.

The registration for the ICT Competition commenced in July and ends on the 7th of November. The students will sit for the Preliminary Exam slated for the November 8th, 2021 thereafter followed by the National Final by the end of November 2021.

