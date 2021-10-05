Trains trainers on poverty profile, Nigeria social surveys

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As data remains major issue in the country, an independent, non-profit research institute, the Africa Polling Institute, API, yesterday, pointed out the need for government at all levels to have accurate and dependable data to tackle poverty and other national issues.

This was stated by the Executive Director, API, Prof Bell Ihua, at a two-day ‘train the trainers’ workshop organised by API in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, for participants drawn from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Ihua while explaining essence of the training to said gathering accurate and credible data locally generated in the country will support policy makers and non-state actors in addressing long standing problems in the country at all levels, and his institute is determined to achieve it.

He said: “The essence of today’s ‘training the trainers’ workshop is to train the field managers and supervisors on two major surveys that API is leading for the country, which are funded by the UNDP.

“The first survey is the poverty profile survey and the second survey is the Nigeria social survey. The poverty profile survey looks at the realities faced by the poor in the country and it is a survey that looks into the challenges faced by the poor in the country.

“We know that the poor are facing some challenges, however, COVID-19 came last year and further exacerbated the situation of the poor, so this survey is to collect data that looks into what the challenges the poor are facing.

“The second one has to do with different sectors, the health sector, water sanitation, climate change, personal economy, living conditions, its just different social issues that Nigerians face.

“At the end of day, the findings from this study will help policy makers and it will be passed on to the government and key stakeholders to know what Nigerians think about some of the policies they are putting out and some of the work they are doing.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Research, API, Mr Olugbenga Ogunmefun, explained that the data generated on poverty alleviation programmes will go a long way to give government direction on how to plan and execute their poverty alleviation programmes for maximal results.

“There are numerous facts and figures that are out all of the place, but we really want to get into the heart of the matter and speak with those at the bottom of the pyramid both in the urban and rural communities in Nigeria.

“And we want to do it scientifically, getting the facts and figures right, not speculation, not anti-critique of the government not doing it right, we want that information gotten from the people”, he said.

One of the participants from Abia State, Blessing Sampaul, speaking on the impact of the training said, “We will be going to the field, we want to hear from them to know the poverty line of the country and be able to know what they need and at the end of the day it will be of benefit them”, SamPaul said.

Vanguard News Nigeria