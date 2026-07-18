One dies as floods ravage Edo communities

By Ozioruva Aliu

No less than 20 houses in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and several other homes in surrounding villages have been destroyed by a heavy downpour in the last few days.

A motorcyclist, simply identified as Uche, while coming to Igarra from Somorika, was swept away by the flood water and his body was only recovered two days after.

Graves of some people buried at homes, like one along Okpe Road near the Igarra Police Station, were destroyed by the flood which completely buried some houses for several days.

Both residential, commercial and religious buildings were affected by the devastating flood including the fence of the private residence of the former Chief of Staff to former governor of the state, Taiwo Akerele and others.

This devastating flooding is exactly 10 years after a similar incident that led to the destruction of several houses.

Areas worst hit by this flood included Iretutu axis, Pope Francis Road, Okpe Road, Market Road, Rest House Road, all in Igarra.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the councillor representing Ward 1 in the area, Asebe Rabi, said the flood was devastating and that many people have lost their properties and means of livelihood and called on the authorities for support.

On his part, the chairman of the local government area, Alabi Oshionogue, said the necessary bodies like the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have been informed.

According to him, “We have taken records and communicated SEMA and also doing a follow-up on it. “We sympathise with the affected families while making plans to ameliorate the situation before us as a government.

“We are working in collaboration with the SEMA to ensure those affected by the flood are reached in this trying period.

“I have directed the HOLGA, the HOD environment/works, to carry out immediate assistance in clearing the drainage by removing the refuse and waste that the flood has deposited across areas affected.”