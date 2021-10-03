In a surprise welcome development for enthusiastic members of the audio conversation community, the founders of GistHouse have this morning unveiled the MVP and Beta Version of their groundbreaking Afrocentric audio-conversation app, GISTHOUSE, from their headquarters in the USA, as the Gistcoin, the crowdfunding vehicle for the GistHouse Project, goes into public crowd sale today.

Dr. Ope Banwo, flagged by Segun Sega Awosanya, the GistHouse Director of Technical Services, and Vaughn Itemuagbor, the Chief Technical Officer, shared the screenshots of the app and the web links for gisthouse enthusiasts to download the most valuable product (MVP) iteration of the new app

Dr. Ope Banwo, the Visionary Founder and Ceo, while speaking about the vision of the new entrant into the audio conversation social media space, said ‘GistHouse is the Afrocentric response to the growing audio conversation industry.

The app not only builds upon the features already existing in first-generation audio apps like Clubhouse, Green Room, and Twitter Spaces, it actually takes the game to another level that will automatically allow users to maximize their conversations, gamify their communities and monetize their experience on the GistHouse audio gisting social media platform“