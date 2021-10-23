The “Trial of King Jaja of Opobo” drama was recently written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, winner of the 2006 NLNG Prize for Nigerian Literature (based on excerpts from a law book co-authored by Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja and Dr. Keke Reginald Chikere).

This private screening and premiere of the video animation and stage drama performance of the “Trial of King Jaja of Opobo” is part of the preliminary Public Education events for the unveiling of the HON. Justice Mary Peter-Odili’s Digital Library of Legal History of Nigeria.

The Hon. Mary Odili Digital Library of Legal History is domiciled at the Rivers State Museum,under the auspices of the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The primary purpose is to provide documentation, education and entertainment about the legal history of Nigeria.

Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja is the curator of the said Digital Library of Legal History.

Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, Special Assistant on ICT to the Governor of Rivers State produced the video animation of the Trial of King Jaja of Opobo which is billed to be displayed at the Auditorium of the NBA Law Centre, High Court COMPLEX, by 3pm.

