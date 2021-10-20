A retired Executive Director of an International Oil Company, IOC, operating in Nigeria is under probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in connection with alleged abuse of office and bribery.

The slush funds were said to have been used to buy choice property including a property belonging to a subsidiary firm.

The affected sum, which was kept under wraps, was being trailed by EFCC crack detectives since April when it launched its investigation.

It was learnt that when the IOC was embarrassed by the allegations, it directed the Executive Director, who was also on the board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, as a director to proceed on retirement effective from July 31st 2021.

It was however learnt, that the EFCC was forging ahead with its investigation to rid the oil sector of bribery and corruption.

In a letter to the IOC, the EFCC said the Executive Director has a case to answer in connection with alleged conspiracy, bribery and abuse of office.

The EFCC letter reads: “This commission is investigating an alleged case of conspiracy, bribery and abuse of office in which the need to seek information from your office has become imperative.

“Information at our disposal reveals that the above mentioned is an employee and a representative of your organization on the board of Nigeria LNG Limited.

“In the light of the foregoing you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with Certified True Copies of the following information to enable us progress on the investigation: (a) Date of employment and details of Emolument package from inception of service till date; (b) Date of his appointment on the board of Nigeria LNG Limited and (c) Any other information that could assist the investigation

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (Establishment Act) 2004.”

Findings confirmed that there had been attempts to cover up the case but the new Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has ordered his investigators to get to the roots of the allegations.

A source said: “The EFCC will not drop the case but the issues at hand are in the interest of the development of our oil sector.

“We are on the trail of how the proceeds of the bribery and abuse of office were diverted to buy choice assets even from their employer.

“We are resolute to address the rot in the oil sector, especially by some staff of International Oil Companies, IOCs.

“There are concerns that some Nigerian staff of IOCs had been serving as agents to some of their bosses to launder funds.”

It was learnt that the NLNG was uncomfortable that one of its directors, who represented the IOC, was implicated in a bribery scam.

The board of NLNG specifically requested that the IOC should address bribe issues raised by a Whistleblower on the same Executive Director.

The Chairman of the Board of NLNG, Edmund Daukoru is reported to have insisted that the law must take its course.

Daukoru was said to have asked the IOC to come up with its position on the allegations against the retired director.

Vanguard News Nigeria