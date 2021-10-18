By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words over the performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The APC in a statement credited to the newly elected state chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd) accused Obaseki and the PDP of running a government with massive irregularities boasting that it would soon make public details of such irregularities as he accused the governor of alleged dictatorship.

Imuse said during the state congress of the party that “As you know we do not have a governor, we have a Sole Administrator. Obaseki’s PDP administration is the greatest scam that has ever happened in Edo political history. Details will be made known to Edo people very soon.

“The party is now fully prepared to play the role of credible opposition with constructive criticisms based on facts and intelligence”.

But a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare described the statement credited to Imuse as a rag-tag.

He said, “How can a party that wishes to be taken seriously, call a government that its civil and public servants continue to get their salaries as at when due, contractors continue to be mobilized monthly and their contracts commissioned and made available for use by Edo people, pension payments maintained and paid regularly while the state government COVID-19 management regime is the protocol of choice for many state governments, a scam?”

