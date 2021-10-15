.

…Every arrangement for our State Congress is set – Caretaker Committee Chairman

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, explained that it decided to use private facilities for its Congresses and programmes, because the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC administration will turn down its request to use Government-owned facilities in the State.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state, Elder Fred Udeogu, stated this in Abakaliki while fielding questions from journalists on the party’s readiness to conduct its State Congress on Saturday.

He described the action of the present administration as being antithetical with the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

According to him, the party was prepared to conduct a free and fair State Congress as security agencies had been notified of the exercise.

Elder Udeogu said, “People are not comfortable with the current administration in Ebonyi State, because people are being oppressed. And because of this, people are not happy. As a member of a student union body years back, I still remember what we were told and promised, before the creation of this state.

“If at the end of those promises made to us then and Ebonyi was created and today, we are not enjoying real democracy in the state, then I would say, How are the mighty falling. I have the conviction that those who fought for the creation of this state (I mean the founding fathers) are not happy with what is happening in this state.

“For the State Congress tomorrow (Saturday), we are ready and prepared. We have written and informed the Nigeria Police Force; the Department of States Services; the Nigerian Army; the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and others. We are aware of how the security situation of the environment is currently and that was why we wrote them, so they can provide security for us. The INEC has also been notified and anything outside this, you are already out of the law.

“And this is not the kind of Congress you find in other political parties, where people are forced or imposed on the people against their will. In our party, the PDP, there has never and there won’t be an imposition. Anybody trying to foist candidates on party faithful against their will has it so hot with himself or herself. We want to allow the party members to choose their leaders.

“We have already secured a venue for the Congress because we are a law-abiding party. We have avoided Government property or facilities and so we are going to use private facilities, in the state. We are very much aware the state government would not even approve any for us, should we decide to use a government-owned property.

“I want you people to appreciate one good thing about this party, the PDP. Right from the time of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP has been consistent in winning Ebonyi State. I don’t know the secret; we have been winning here and there won’t be a difference come 2023.”