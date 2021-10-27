By Juliet Umeh

Search Engine Platform, Google, yesterday launched the Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education to enhance journalists’ training in Africa.

The initiative to support journalism training will be rolled out over the next 18 months and is being implemented in partnership with, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO and is aimed at updating journalism education programmes in over 100 journalism institutions in Africa.

President for EMEA, Business and Operations, Google, Matt Brittin, said: “The pandemic has changed the way people interact with news and accelerated that shift to digital. There has never been a time when access to good quality journalism has been more important. This programme will seek to establish, define, and implement the local definitions of excellence in journalism.

We will work with the 100 different journalism schools targeting to benefit over 4,000 journalists.”

Also, Director of Strategies and Policies, Communication and Information, UNESCO, Guy Berger, explained that UNESCO will use its networks of established journalism schools to launch the collaborative programme that will enable journalists to better respond to the major changes in journalism and publishing in recent times.

He said: “At UNESCO, we have very different countries as members, with different approaches to journalism – but the one thing that at least they all agree on is that journalists should be well-trained.”

Google also organised News Initiative, GNI, for Africa virtual event that started on Monday to end Friday 2

According to Google, the week-long virtual event will provide an opportunity for journalists, publishers, and content creators in Africa to find out more about Google’s training programmes.

The event brings together experts from Google and the industry to share tools, training, and best practices.

from understanding how small and medium-sized news organisations can grow their digital business to how to use consumer insights and data to better understand reader preferences and increase profitability and engagement. Google has held two successful Innovation Challenges where Google supported 43 GNI projects in 18 countries.

