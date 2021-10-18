.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, Urhobos in the diaspora has expressed support for the governorship bid of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in the 2023 general elections.

Gathered under the agies Urhobo Diaspora Good Governance Initiatives, UDGGI, the group, rising

from a crucial meeting in London, United Kingdom noted that Oborevwori was the best and suitable Deltan to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2023.

Reiterating that Oborevwori was eminently qualified to govern the state as from 2023, the group, in a statement made available to newsmen, after the meeting, urged leaders and stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the State, to ensure that Rt Hon Oborevwori emerges as its gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

The statement was signed by the group’s Director-General, Mr John Ewhubare Siakpere; Chairman, Godwin Ogholo; Vice-Chairman, Chief Peter Enye; Secretary-General, Dr Richard Stephen’s and Treasurer, Mr Phillip Erhenede, described Rt Hon Oborevwori as a “square peg in a square hole”.

The statement noted; “Having passed the litmus test as the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, where his performance was exemplary and enviable, we have no doubt that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will perform wonders as governor of Delta State.”

“His superlative performance as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly apparently informed his recognition and election as National Treasurer and presently, as National Vice- Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of 36 states Houses of Assembly.”

“We have profiled all Deltans jostling to succeed Governor Okowa in 2023, across political divides and we have come to an irreversible and irrevocable conclusion that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is the best man for the job.”

While holding that his antecedent as a compassionate grassroot politician placed him in good stead to steer the ship of the state, the group said that Rt Hon Oborevwori’s national and international exposure would also serve as worthy assets to move the state into greater heights after the exit of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Saying that it was impressive that Rt Hon Oborevwori provided competent leadership for the state’s House of Assembly in the past four years, the group said his sterling leadership qualities culminated in the cordial and rancour-free relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government of the state.

The group further argued that having worked closely with the present administration in the state, Oborevwori would maintain the development strides and sustain the legacy of Governor Okowa.

The statement added: “Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been identified as a fertile human resource within the state and at the national level. We therefore strongly urge all Deltans to support and key into this laudable initiative of electing him as governor of our dear state in 2023″