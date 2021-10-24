By Ike Uchechukwu

Senator Representing Northern Senatorial District in Cross River State, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has described his emergence as the first Senator from Ogoja in 50 years as an act of God .

Jarigbe who further described his victory as share providence said there was nothing impossible for God to do while dedicating his seat to God almighty.

Speaking during his Thanksgiving Mass at St.Bennedict Catholic Cathedral Igoli,Ogoja ,Sen. Jarigbe said he believes that everything that played out in his walk to the Hallowed Chambers of the Senate was beyond any human comprehension.

He added that he was not just up against a sitting governor but the state treasury was opened to fight him.

His words:” I am truly overwhelmed ,and I want to thank everyone who came out to support me ,I see people with much yet they are not in good health to enjoy all the fantasies of life .

“Those who have followed the events will know that my emergence was truly an act of God ,it is pure providence ,it is not not political prowess,it has nothing to do with war chest ,because I was up against the state treasury .

“So it would have been completely impossible to surmount that struggle without the hand of God .I want to implore everyone to hold unto God because what He cannot do does not exist .

” That I am a Senator today is proof that God is the ultimate ,I have never visited a shrine all my life and I have been successful both politically and otherwise, follow God your turn will come today I am the first Senator to come from Ogoja in 51 years ,” he said .

Also speaking former governor of Cross River state , Sen. Liyel Imoke described Jarigbe’s Victory as a symbol of liberation for the North .

Imoke said :” You have a sin in whom you are well pleased ,he is a young man whose doggedness is unprecedented , he is a determined young man who is interested in service ,he has both politics and service .

“Nothing that has been accomplished without God ,my pastor always tell me not to delay my Thanksgiving . Every Is full ,the crowd here today is a sign of love and the passion the people have for you ,and this happens when you are the underdog , when you the one being oppressed .

” Today you are liberating the northern senatorial district ,this is a thanksgiving of the liberation of the northern senatorial district ,and so it is an honour to be here .

On his part ,the Chairman of People’s Democratic Party ,PDP in Cross River state ,Venatius Ikem Esq said the most difficult part was the beginning of the journey .

“It took quite an effort to convince Sen. jarigbe to run ,but today the rest is history ,we have seen the wisdom in fronting him as the candidate of the party.

“Sen. Jarigbe’s is notoriously loyal to a relationship ,he never takes relationship for granted , and God made his enemies to work for him ,but God made them work for us .

Since Dr Joseph Wayas we have not produced any Senator in the north that has enjoyed the kind of popularity Sen Jarigbe is enjoying ,and this is just the beginning ,his committment so service is unparalleled and cannot be found anywhere ,he is God’s gift to the North ,and we must protect him ,” he said.