An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of five men, docked over alleged armed robbery and assault at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre.

The defendants: Ogunyemi Tosin, 26; Owolabi Michael, 46; Famotibe Opeyemi, 28; Oluwatoba Abiodun, 28, and Omotunde Sunday, 38, are facing charges bordering on armed robbery, assault and membership of cult group.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olumide Bamigbade, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on Oct.9 at 10.00 a.m. in Ikole-Ekiti.

Bamigbade alleged that the defendants robbed one Lawal Abayomi of his money at gun point, when he went to withdraw at the POS stand.

He also told the court that the defendants, during the process of their arrest, assaulted a woman police officer,Sgt. Adamolekun Omowumi, while performing her lawful duty.

Bamigbade stated that the defendants were found to be members of Black Axe ” Aiye” confraternity.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 402(2) (a) and 356 of the Criminal Code, of Ekiti State 2012 and Section 4 (i) of Secret Cult Abolition Law 2017.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre pending issuance of the legal advice and

adjourned the case until Nov.3 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria