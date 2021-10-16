.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ahead of today’s State Congress for the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, the party has appeared to toe the line of electing its state Executives through a consensus arrangement.

The Saturday’s congress was confirmed by the Chairman Committee on Media and Publicity, Declan Emelumba, in Owerri, adding that the venue for the exercise will be the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri.

However, political analysts have been worried that contestants were not seen struggling for the various positions in the party and that in the absence of the display by contestants, the party may have concluded that the current Caretaker Committee, of the party in the State led by Marcillinus Nlemigbo, may be returned.

Even at the time of filing this report, sources told Vanguard that arrangements were still ongoing to make sure that party leaders were carried along in what they described as a consensus move.

Explaining further on the exercise, Emelumba said: “This is to inform all delegates that the state Congress of All Progressive Congress APC, holds in Owerri on Saturday, October 16, 2021

“All Delegates to the Congress are to be physically present at the venue on or before 8 am when accreditation will commence. The accreditation which will elapse by 10 am when actual voting will start will involve both statutory delegates and elected ones.

“All statutory delegates include serving and former national assembly members, former and serving members of the House of Assembly and others approved by the national body as delegates. It advised all those affected to ensure that they keep to the stipulated time while observing Covid 19 protocols.”

Vanguard News Nigeria