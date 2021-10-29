Climate Change: UNFCCC COPS has failed Africa — Activists

From left— Oumou, Ubrei-Joe and Avena

Given the global climate crisis, in 1992 governments created the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC. Within the framework was Conference of Parties, COP. The moves were to guide negotiations about addressing climate change. However, years after, climate change activist and CSOs from around the globe agree that the UNFCCC and COPs, as annual spaces for the negotiations, have been unable to progress towards real solutions to the climate crisis.

Most tellingly, the activists say Africa, a continent which contributes little or nothing to the climate crisis, is in the direct line of the effects of climate change. Therefore, as the next COP moves to Glasgow, Scotland (Octobder 31 to November 12), Africa Climate Justice Group, ACJG, convened a counter-COP, the first of its kind, christened the Africa People’s Counter COP, APCC, which brought activists from across the world together for a counter narrative.

So when the APCC ended (Monday, October 25, to Wednesday, 27), Vanguard’s Agbonkhese Oboh interviewed Ubrei-Joe Mariere, Coordinator, ACJG; Avena Jacklin, Senior Manager, Climate and Energy Justice GroundWork, FoE South Africa, and Oumou Koulibaly of Women Building Power on Energy and Climate Justice, WoMin, African Alliance.

Francophone community is a bit behind and timid in climate activism — Oumou Koulibaly

The Francophone Contre COP is holding simultaneously with the APCC. Tell us why the two are not being held under one umbrella?

Since May 2021, we started building the Francophone flank of the ACJG. Why did we do this? Because the observation is that the Francophone community is a bit behind, and their actions are much more timid in terms of climate activism and justice.

As a matter of fact, climate activism is still new in francophone Africa. So a first meeting was organised in Abidjan in May to this end.

The Francophone counter-CoP in Senegal is a logical continuation of the first meeting, to keep strengthening the Francophone flank, to get organised, and to carry out strong actions in favour of the climate, but also to mutually reinforce our capacities.

Field visits were also planned, to give life to our stories, our testimonies. We were with communities women, who could talk in their language, and explain their current situation much deeper.

The last time, we launched a campaign against the funding of fossil fuels in Senegal. Yes, we held this gathering separately, but it will feed the ACJG actions.

How many French-speaking African countries are partaking and what will be the outcome?

There are six Francophone countries taking part—Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Mauritania and Cameroon.

The outcome is to contribute to the African Peoples’ Agreement (the APA), by making some recommendations.

We are also taking the opportunity of this gathering to make short video clips with participants delivering strong climate justice messages. These will be used for future actions.

How will your message get to the government delegates attending COP26?

The APA will be sent to the African Group of Negotiators.

COP hasn’t addressed any issue seriously — AVENA

Your organisation is facilitating a session at the Africa People’s Counter COP. Tell us why your organisation is participating?

COP does not address the real issues and is ineffective at effecting any change that will result in the lowering of carbon emissions and the impacts of climate change, in particular, on the global South and Africa — a continent that will face the worst consequences of climate change.

We support the APCC in response to the failure of the UNFCC and the COP to progress towards real solutions to the climate crisis.

We do not support the profit-driven interests of Northern-based governments, corporates and elites that are deepening inequality globally.

As a collective, we hope to have our voices heard by sharing communities’ struggles with inequality through the exploitation of our natural resources and to demand the banning of fossil fuels and a just transition to a cleaner, safer and more accessible energy future for Africa.

What are some of the issues that you feel the COP, since 1992, has not addressed?

None of the issues raised at COP have been taken seriously, from mitigation and adaptation to loss and damage, financial transfers and technology transfers.

Northern countries, mainly governments and corporates, want the South to reduce emissions yet they are responsible for outsourcing production to the South to get cheap goods made with cheap labour and poorly regulated dirty plants.

Southern countries want the North to consume less yet also want access to Northern markets. Neither side can imagine a world beyond capitalism and the growth economy.

This is the main reason why they keep coming up with false solutions.

The most obvious and most objective measure of how ineffective the COP has been at addressing carbon emissions is the steady rise of CO2 as measured by remote site sensors placed around the world and away from industrial hotspots e.g. Hawaii.

The steady year-on-year rising ladder is quite clear and indisputable. Looking at the historical record over the past 200,000 years – the concentrations of GHG’s in the atmosphere has never been at greater concentrations

Importantly, present-day emissions are way above what is required to avert catastrophic climate change.

Over the past 15 years, scientists have recorded year-on-year average global hotter temperatures along with unprecedented global disasters such as floods, droughts, wildfires, more intense hurricanes etc. with tragic human costs and yet the political will to address the root causes has been lacking.

This is evidenced by even more fossil fuel use and annual increases of CO2 emissions bar the exceptions of sporadic economic slowdowns (2000/2001, 2008/2009,2020).

Even the most recent mass migrations with massive geo-political implications from the middle-east to the EU and from the Americas to the USA have failed to garner the political will to tackle the corporations driving climate change.

The most recent IPCC report says we have to halve current emissions to 2010 levels by 2030, and halve emissions again every 10 years to 2050 to have a slim chance of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees C. We are currently over-shooting this target by over 20%.

How will you get your message to South Africa’s delegates attending the COP in Glasgow?

We have been engaging with and demanding reductions in emissions from the South African government and corporates responsible for the highest emissions in the world, namely coal power utility Eskom, as well as the world’s biggest single source emitter of GHGs, namely SASOL.

The Presidential Commission on Climate Change has been talking about a just transition and just recovery to a low carbon economy, while the Department of Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been pushing for 1500MW of new coal, 3000MW of new gas and an expensive gas driven economy which is flying in the face of reducing carbon emissions and protecting the public interest.

CSIR, Meridian and RMI reports confirm that least cost path for South Africa involves heavy renewable energy build out using existing transmission infrastructure and that there is no need for new coal or gas.

Our message to delegates is clear: clean up your act and invest in cleaner, safer, affordable and accessible renewable energy that must also include socially owned renewable energy for the transition to be just.

COP 26 is already endangered by big polluters’ ‘Net Zero’ — Ubrei-Joe

Why did the Africa Climate Justice Group decide to convene the counter COP when there is a COP planned for Glasgow some days from now?

Over the last 26 years, the UNFCCC and COPs, as annual spaces for the negotiations — have been unable to progress towards real solutions to the climate crisis.

This is because its agenda and actions have been skewed to preserve the profit-driven vested interests of powerful corporations and their allies in governments.

Corporations and rich governments, and some parts of the scientific community, undermine solutions that address the core causes of climate change.

What is needed is an end to fossil fuels extraction, the de-industrialisation of agriculture, and a rapid reduction in wasteful consumption in the developed parts of the world.

The UNFCCC has so far failed to get corporations and governments to make good on their commitments and methods needed to stem the climate crisis.

Close to despair, we see the rich and the powerful trying to control the forces of nature by seeding clouds for rain, depositing iron filings in the seas to absorb sunlight, and injecting aerosols into the atmosphere to cool the planet instead of cutting the death trail of pollution, destruction, and deadly emissions left by their lust for profit and power.

These are false solutions and we reject them.

Against this fraught backdrop, Africa is getting pummelled by the climate and other intersecting crises and stands to face the brunt of their impacts despite having historically contributed least to climate change.

Africa is also heating up and the climate is changing much faster than other regions and misguided action, inaction and dithering will doom Africa to a perilous situation.

The COP is an avenue of trade talks, commercial pledges, and avoidance of responsibilities, real actions despite the growing climate crisis across the globe.

COP 26 is already toeing this part with the strong push for net zero by big polluters instead of real zero.

The idea behind Big Polluters’ use of “net zero” is that an entity can continue to pollute as usual or even increase its emissions — and seek to compensate for those emissions in a number of ways.

For this reason, the African people, their social movements and civil society decided to gather to organize a counter COP (African People’s Counter COP, APCC) as movements, allies, partners and other progressive groups to share our knowledge and perspectives and build a common understanding and advocacy towards real solutions for Africa!

We also want to challenge our governments and African institutions to go into the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow or any other UNFCCC processes and negotiate in the interests of our African people and planet.

What are the types of groups participating and why?

The groups participating in the APCC include civil society organizations, charity organizations, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations and youth groups.

These groups are participating because they share the same opinion as ACJG with regards to the issues around global climate politics.

Majority of these groups are organizing several independent sessions to engage with the grass roots and other sectors to collectively decide on approaches for the best climate action.

What are the expected outcomes and will it influence the COP in Glasgow?

The main reasons for the counter-COP are for Africans to share stories and experience, knowledge and wisdom of the impacts of the climate crisis in the region and responses to it, resistance to extractivism and false solutions, and resilience.

It is also to create an avenue for solidarity building with impacted people and to unite the struggles of African movements and civil society groups against the root causes of climate change including capitalism, racism, neo colonialism and patriarchy.

Also, to develop the Africa People’s Agreement (APA). The APA is a document that will be put together by Africans based on the resolutions from several organized sessions around climate change that will deliver concrete proposals for a just transition and alternative development pathway that restores the rights of nature, and harmony with nature and among human beings.

The Agreement will be shared with the African Union, especially the African Group of Negotiators to the UNFCCC COP 26, African Heads of State, and other African institutions.

The Agreement will also be sent to the media for wider public awareness.

