‘Celebrating our heroes by standing proud and choosing right’ — Independence Day message by Rahman Owokoniran, PDP S'West Secretary

Our struggle to get freedom started before October 1, 1960, the Independence Day. 61 years later we are still struggling to move Nigeria forward. However, it is imperative that we celebrate and salute those who stood high and stood strong to make a day like this possible. So let’s celebrate these heroes.

Nigeria is a glorious nation with multicultural, multilingual, multi-religious characteristics, with diverse interests. All these qualities make us uniquely different and a democratic nation, too. So as Nigeria completes yet another glorious year of independence, we must all be proud to be part of its rich make-up.

Moreover, as proud Nigerians, today is that special day to pay homage to all the brave hearts, who have made us proud. It is our duty to carry on their good intentions and remain patriotic citizens.

We must not allow the bad governance we are currently experiencing deny us our democratic rights to remain just. The true power of our nation remains with the people and must be used wisely and honestly for the betterment of our yet unborn generations.

It is time to reflect on the good and the bad we have experienced in order to make amends. We must now learn to be bold, courageous and do the right thing, which is to take back a nation that belongs to us all through our democratic power.

Nigeria must be salvaged and brought back to its glory. But the people must stand up and make a choice on who can take us there. That’s the only way to truly honour the heroes that gave us freedom.

The freedom they gave us is to choose who leads us, who represents us and who we give our voice to. And the power to change our mind when necessary. This is why we are stronger together and have survived this long.

One of the heroes that gave us this freedom we celebrate, the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, once said it’s not life that matters, but what you bring into it.

Happy Independence Day fellow Nigerians.

Long live Nigeria!

Long live South-West!

Long Live PDP!

Rahman Owokoniran

PDP South West Region Secretary

Vanguard News Nigeria