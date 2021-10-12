By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

A statement issued on Abuja, Tuesday, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained that the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

READ ALSO:Okowa predicts victory for PDP in Anambra guber poll

The statement further said that the appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021.

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.

The new CEO will be taking over from Olusegun Awolowo.