To resume work Wednesday

By Chioma obinna

After long hours of deliberation with its National Executive Council, NEC, members, National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Monday suspended its 63 days old industrial action.



Disclosing this in a chat with Vanguard the National President of NARD, Dr Godiya Ishaya said the suspension will take effect on Wednesday, the 6th of October, 2021.



He said the decision to suspend the strike was reached after a thorough review of the progress the government had made on their demands.



The Striking doctors have embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike since the 2nd of August 2021 to press home their demands.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria