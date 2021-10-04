By Arogbonlo Israel

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are currently down for many users.

The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm. Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

When Vanguard visited the Facebook website, there was an error page, that is, a message that their browser could not connect.

The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems.

