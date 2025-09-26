Why we fined Meta, Facebook, Instagram operators – FG

The Federal Government says that the investigation into the operations of tech giant, Meta was to ensure that it operated within the within the ambits of the nation’s laws.

The National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, said this in Abuja on Friday at Training for DevsInGovernment which had as its them: “Innovating with Privacy: Building Trust in Government Digital Services.”

The U.S,-based company are the operators of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads.

Recalls that the government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) recently imposed a $220 million fine on Meta for data breaches.

“We are not necessarily being punitive. However, any institution that fails to cooperate or comply with our laws will be sanctioned,” Olatunji said.

The initiative is meant to equip workers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government with digital knowledge and skills.

Olatunji said the probe of Meta Platforms Inc. required multi-agency approach to ensure a thorough and detailed investigation with appropriate mechanisms to resolve the issues.

“We are concerned about the ways and manners in which data of citizens are collected and managed in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“In so doing, we also consider the economic values for the citizens and the country and we want the global best standards and practices to be entrenched here.

“We are not necessarily being punitive. However, any institution that fails to cooperate or comply with our laws will be sanctioned,” he said.

He said given the sensitive nature of data in governance and businesses, the federal government would do everything legally necessary to sanitise the area.

“The future of government is digital, but the success of digital governance will depend on one thing above all. Trust and privacy is the foundation of that trust.

“Deploying trusted digital services is not a task for government alone it requires all of us across public and private sectors, civil societies and citizens working together.

“Together we can build a citizen-centric, innovative digital nation that others will look to as a model of trust and progress,” he said.