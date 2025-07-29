Facebook ranks worst for online harassment in global activist survey — Report

By Juliet Umeh

Facebook has been ranked the most toxic platform for land and environmental defenders, according to a new global survey by nonprofit watchdog Global Witness.

The survey, conducted between November 2024 and March 2025, polled over 200 activists and found that more than 90 percent of respondents had experienced online harassment or abuse — the majority of it occurring on platforms owned by Meta.

According to the findings, 62 percent of respondents reported being abused on Facebook, followed by 37 percent on X (formerly Twitter), 36 percent on WhatsApp, and 26 percent on Instagram.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said the harassment led them to fear for their physical safety, with many linking online abuse to real-world threats or attacks.

Ava Lee, Campaign Strategy Lead on Digital Threats at Global Witness, said:

“This data paints a disturbing picture of how environmental defenders, especially women and people of color, are being silenced online through coordinated abuse and disinformation. What’s worse is that these threats often spill over into physical violence, intimidation, and trauma.”

One example cited is Indonesian activist Fatrisia Ain, who became the target of online smears — including dangerous accusations of communism — after protesting land grabs by palm oil companies. Despite reporting the posts to Facebook, Ain said Meta refused to remove them, claiming the content did not violate its policies.

In response, Global Witness is urging tech companies to step up content moderation, reinstate effective fact-checking mechanisms, and invest in trust and safety teams. The group also called for greater transparency in algorithm design and accountability in curbing the spread of harmful content.

Meta responded by encouraging users to utilize its safety tools such as “Hidden Words” and “Limits,” and noted it is reviewing content related to Ain’s complaints.

Global Witness plans to publish its next report on the killings of land and environmental defenders in September 2025. The organization’s 2024 report documented 196 such deaths worldwide.