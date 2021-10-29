File image

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram/ISWAP group on Thursday evening sneaked into Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, killing two Mobile Policemen (Mopol) after setting ablaze their head office located in the town with three operational vehicles.

Also razed down is a grounded operational vehicle belonging to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF. Reliable sources and residents have said.

Damboa is about 85km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital, but due to closer of 185km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu, it takes about two days for motorists to reach the town from Maiduguri through other means.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that some of the insurgents also lost their lives in the attack with others went away into Sambisa forest with various degrees of gunshot injuries, although, residents dismissed such claim, insisted that they have not seen any dead body of insurgents on the streets after the attack.

The insurgents in a convoy of about 10 gun trucks stormed the town at about 5:30 pm from eastern frank of Damboa and started shooting sporadically which left many people to scamper for safety, before ground military troops and airforce Task team engaged them to repel the attack.

On 2nd October, 2021, some group of insurgents stormed the town in an attempt to invade an area where hundreds of their surrendered members were camped, even as this fresh attack is coming some few hours ago, when some of the Service Chiefs were in Maiduguri on Friday afternoon to assess the security situation in the theatre.

Unfortunately, during the exchange of gunfire, 5 residents including a primary school pupil Bintu Audu Buba were killed by stray bullets.

Also killed by stray bullets according to sources were Chiroma Zaki and an unidentified woman visitor who came from neighbouring village to see her relatives residing in Damboa.

Residents, Mallam modu Ali and Yahaya Isah, in a telephone interview with Vanguard correspondent, said, “the insurgents freely sneaked into the town and wreck havoc without swift confrontation from the military who always hang themselves into their barracks.”

They alleged that, unlike before, the military authorities in Damboa are not doing what they are supposed to do in safeguarding residents, as they (military) concentrate much on protecting themselves in their formations.

All efforts to get confirmation from security authorities proved abortive at press time, but a reliable security source who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the deadly incident.

