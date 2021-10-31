Arapaja’s victory well deserved — Mabel Oboh

Mabel Oboh and Taofeek Arapaja (above) and (below) From left— Akindele Ojo, South-West Administrative Secretary; Mabel Oboh and Rahman Owokoniran, South-West General Secretary, at the national convention on Saturday.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart, Mabel Oboh, has described the victory of Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja at the party’s national convention as well deserved, noting that the former South-West leader of the party will bring his qualities to bear in his new position as Deputy National Chairman, South.

Oboh, who contested in the governorship election of Edo State in 2020, spoke in a congratulatory statement on Sunday, after Arapaja emerged victorious.

Oboh, the veteran Nollywood producer, criminologist, PR consultant and philanthropist, said: “There is no better time to have Arapaja as Deputy National Chairman than now that the party is forging a bond and unity with the welfare of Nigerians at its centre.

“Arapaja is an administrator that has left his marks in governance and as the leader of the party in the South-West.

“Most importantly, Arapaja is the gentleman, true leader, and advocate for peaceful means of resolving issues that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, needs to lead the southern region.

“It was not surprising when the party’s South-West Zonal Executive Committee adopted Arapaja as a consensus candidate.”

Mabel Oboh also congratulated other winners, adding that “PDP, as one big family, has no loser.”

“We are one big family and our common goal is to rescue Nigerians, come 2023 general elections,” she added.

