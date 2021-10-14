Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Thursday commended the Supreme Court for dismissing the suit brought to it by Chief Jude Okeke faction seeking the validation of its leadership of the party.

Oye said this in a Thank-You message in reaction to the judgement which put to rest the activities of Okeke faction which purportedly sacked him as National Chairman of APGA and installed itself as the authentic leadership in June this year.

Oye, in the statement made available in Awka, described the victory as a call to greater service for APGA faithful, saying everyone is needed on board as the Nov. 6 Anambra gubernatorial election draws near.

According to Oye, “Today the Supreme Court of Nigeria reaffirmed the leadership of APGA under me by unanimously dismissing the twin-suit filed by one Jude Okeke and his cohorts.

“We thank God for his mercifulness and compassion and for seeing us through the intense legal battles.

“By this victory, we have been called to greater service to our great party.

“The Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election is drawing closer and this places an additional responsibility on us collectively and individually as members of the party.

“We need everybody on board as we work to reposition our party for the 2021 and 2023 elections respectively.

“We thank the judiciary for their doggedness in defending the cause of democracy and shutting out those whose activities are inimical to national development and ethos,” he said.

Oye said every administrative and legal hurdle had been put to rest with the judgement and that the coast is clear to work towards a resounding victory for APGA and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Nov. 6.

He tasked members of the party to reach out to each other and work as a united front.

He described APGA as the best choice for Anambra and the entire country and promised equal participation space for all, while expressing confidence that the party will not only win the Anambra guber but win it convincingly.

“We must gird our loins and take up the gauntlet for the task ahead by ensuring that nothing distracts us as we work for victory in the Anambra governorship election.

“We use this opportunity to call on all of us to reach out to our members all over the country on the need to continue to work together for the growth and development of our party.

“APGA remains the preferred destination for any genuine lover of democracy; and we will continue to open up the space for equal participation by all genuine members of the party,” he said.