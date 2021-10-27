Ironbar

By Emma Una – Calabar

THE member representing Akpabuyo State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Ironbar has passed on.

Mrs Ironbar reportedly died from a protracted illness on Wednesday morning at the Assembly Village, Ikotenim in Calabar.

She was elected in 2015 for the first time and in 2019 for second tenure. She is one of the eight Assembly members who refused to join Senator Ben Ayade the governor of the state to defect to All Progressives Congress, APC.

A family source who craved anonimity told Vanguard on phone that she passed on early this morning.

“Yes , she died this morning after a protracted illness. She is indeed a strong woman.

Mrs Itonbar is the fourth member of the Assembly to pass on since 2015. The first was Stephen Ukpipken representing Obudu state constituency, then John Nkoro, Ikom 11 state constituency, then Godwin Akwaji also from Obudu and now Lady Ironbar.

Death has struck assembly members from across the three Senatorial zones in the last six years.

Vanguard News Nigeria