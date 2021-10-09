By Nnamdi Ojiego





Ahead of November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, security dominated discussion yesterday, as candidates have shifted their campaigns to Lagos.



The candidates who spoke at the “Nzuka Umunna with Anambra Governorship Candidates”, an event organised by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions, AASDU, Lagos State, said security of lives and properties would be their topmost priority if elected as the governor of the state.

Those in attendance at the programme include Mr Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance; Dr. Godwin Maduka of Accord Party; Akachukwu Nwankpo of African Democratic Congress; Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Dr. Obiora Nwankwo of the Zenith Labour Party.



The candidates in their separate speeches, expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state assuring that if elected, they would tackle the challenge head-on, as according to them, there would be no meaningful development in Anambra unless the problem of insecurity was addressed.



They promised to turn Anambra into an industrial and Information Communication Technology, ICT, hub, as well as making education at primary and secondary levels compulsory and free.



In his remark, the President of AASDU, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said the candidates were invited to present their plans for the state.



He said, “I will continue to honour the undying AASDU rallying spirit, especially in shaping the electoral fortunes of Anambra politicians, particularly in the governorship race. We have done it before and we shall do it again.



” It is on record that hardly any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos.



” It is therefore imperative that the support of the Lagos group would produce the much desired exponential effects and catalysts to ensure electoral victory at home”, Ebeledike stated while calling on the candidates not to do anything that would escalate the insecurity situation in the state.

Also, the chairman of the occasion and CEO of Embassy Pharmaceutical Ltd, Chief Nnamdi Obi, harped on the need for the next governor to reduce the cost of governance.