For every YouTube channel that makes it big and attracts a legion of followers, millions fall by the wayside and lie unwatched and ignored in the forgotten corners of the internet. Likewise, for every individual who makes their fortune in the cryptocurrency market, some never make more than a few bucks.

Entrepreneur Moritz Herbert is unusual in that he has proved highly successful as a YouTuber and a crypto trader from a young age. He combined his two passions to create the hugely popular YouTube channel CryptoMo. Yet, as the man from Frankfurt, Germany, reveals, his entire career began as a happy accident.

“I never set out with a plan to be a successful YouTuber. Fate just placed me on that path,” explained Moritz Herbert. “When I was a child, my parents moved around a lot for work purposes, and so I often was left to entertain myself.

Being a big gamer, I watched a lot of Minecraft videos, and then the day came when I had a eureka moment. I thought, ‘Why am I watching these videos when I could be making them?’”

On June 30, 2012, Moritz Herbert uploaded his first Minecraft tutorial video, and truth be told, nothing much happened. Yet, he was hooked, and it was the beginning of a great adventure. Through a series of trial and error, he eventually struck gold when his skills as a Clash of Clans player gave him the breakthrough he had been searching for.

Herbert explained, “I was heavily into Clash of Clans when I was at High School, and for a while, I was rated the number one player in the world. When they launched Clash Royale, I was uploading videos daily, and things just exploded.”

Although hundreds of thousands of followers were soon waiting on his every upload, Moritz Herbert was already looking for a new project to sink his teeth into. It transpired that this would be cryptocurrency.

He explained, “I had made a lot of money in a short amount of time and was looking for something to invest in, and that something turned out to be crypto.” Shifting his focus away from gaming to crypto, Moritz Herbert missed the process of making videos and decided to launch a crypto-dedicated YouTube channel named CryptoMo.

Herbert explained, “My crypto journey has been what you could call extremely intense. There have been the highest highs and the lowest lows, but that’s very much the nature of the beast.

It’s all been a definite learning curve, and that hard-won knowledge is something I want to share with others looking to try their hand at investing in crypto. Through YouTube, I can be a mentor to millions, and that’s extremely rewarding.”