Ajimovoix Drums storms Instagram with Donda Dance Beat

Ajimovoix Drums

Popular music producer, AJIMOVOIX DRUMS, popularly known as ‘FOCUS DANCE ORIGINATOR’ storms the popular digital platform “Instagram” on Tuesday, 20th of October with his new instrumental tune “DONDA DANCE”.

The music producer is expected to drop new singles according to him in his interview with NOTJUSTOK when he was asked, the music producer said I’m dropping three tunes before the year runs out.

Posting on his social media handle today he said, “We are storming here again Donda Dance Beat is out on all digital platforms.”

So his fans both home and abroad have begun commenting their opinion on the sound.

Below are some of the comments

