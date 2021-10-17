As part of it’s give back strategy to appreciate employees that have done exceedingly well for the month of September, Adron Homes and Properties has showered on its workforce treat and shopping spree for contributing to the growth of the organization.

The foremost real estate company, in its usual style, celebrated its leading and best employees across all hierarchies.

The company didn’t relent as it pulled all the stops to celebrate its best staff for the month of September in grand style.

It was a weekend filled with shopping, exquisite spa sessions, fine dining, as they enjoyed a luxurious picked up in exclusive limo rides across its 6 continents nationwide.

The heartwarming treat was carried out in all Adron’s continents, namely; Northern, Western, Eko, Mainland, Gateway and Rock of ages continents, which covers the real estate company’s offices and estates across the country.

The Director General of Adron Homes; Mr. Ayodeji Omoniyi-Ojo, in his charge to the staff, said, “we see everyone and this is a token to say we appreciate all your hardwork. At Adron Homes, this is who we are, we celebrate our own”.

Mr Ayodeji further used the opportunity to urge other staff to put in more efforts to be part of the beneficiaries next time.

He thanked customers for trusting the company and investing in its sites across the country.