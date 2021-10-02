



The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has confirmed the death of a woman in a head-on collision between a truck and motorcyclist at Iyana-Cele on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, Mrs Temitope Oseni, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Ota, Ogun, said that one male sustained various degrees of injuries.

Oseni explained that the accident, which occurred at about 1.50 p.m., involved a Commercial motorcyclist with registration number GBE 476 WU and an Iveco truck, marked KRD 43 XE.

She added that a motorcyclist, which was on a top speed, was trying to overtake a vehicle at a diversion stretched area when it collided with the truck going on the opposite direction.

Oseni said that four persons, comprising of three males and a female, were involved in the accident which led to the death of the female while one male was injured.

She added that the victim who happened to be one of the passengers on the motorcycle died instantly.

“The corpse of the victim, which was taken away by the police, was later handed over to the family members, while the injured was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment,” she said.

The unit Commander said that the truck and motorcycle had been towed to Ifo Police Station, to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

She advised commercial motorcyclists to desist from excessive speeding and reckless driving that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives on the roads.