Two sustain multiple fractures in Lagos flyover accident

By Esther Onyegbula

Two persons sustained severe injuries on Sunday after a commercial motorcyclist operating illegally on the Iyana-Iba Flyover inward Volkswagen area of the Badagry Expressway was involved in a multiple-vehicle accident in Lagos.

The victims, identified as the commercial motorcyclist and his male passenger, were rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, alongside passersby and drivers involved in the crash.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the accident occurred when the driver of a Lexus saloon car with registration number SMK 504 KH allegedly rammed into the motorcycle while the rider was plying the restricted flyover corridor in violation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws 2018.

The statement disclosed that the force of the collision pushed the motorcycle into a Toyota Corolla with registration number KTU 308 HN positioned ahead, resulting in a multiple-vehicle crash.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the driver of a Lexus saloon vehicle rammed into a commercial motorcycle conveying a male passenger while illegally plying the restricted flyover corridor,” the statement said.

“As a consequence of the violent collision, the commercial motorcyclist and his passenger sustained severe injuries, including multiple fractures to their legs and other traumatic bodily wounds.”

LASTMA officials monitoring traffic around the Iyana-Iba axis were said to have swiftly responded to the scene by securing the area to prevent secondary accidents and ease traffic flow on the busy flyover.

The agency added that the injured victims were immediately evacuated from the accident scene for urgent medical attention.

In what was described as a display of compassion and civic responsibility, passersby and the drivers of the affected vehicles reportedly joined rescue officials in conveying the injured victims to Oyems Hospital, Iyana-Iba, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy to the injured victims and wished them speedy recovery.

Bakare-Oki, however, reiterated the state government’s prohibition of commercial motorcycles on restricted routes, particularly highways and flyovers, warning that persistent violations continue to endanger lives and disrupt orderly transportation in the state.

“He further admonished commercial motorcycle operators to desist immediately from plying prohibited corridors and to strictly comply with established traffic laws enacted for the protection of lives and property across Lagos State,” the statement added.