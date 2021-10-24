Asks Buhari to prepare handover notes

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

A former member, House of Representatives, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, has expressed optimism that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will reclaim power at the centre in 2023.

Hon. Ologunagba who is a member of the Electoral Subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee for the October 30, 2021 of National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the party is repositioning to win the presidential election in the next dispensation.

He therefore, called on incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari to begin to prepare his handover notes in the face of impending defeat of his All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ologunagba, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, also challenged Buhari to put in place all necessary measures, including adequate plans to ensure seamless electioneering process for a hitch free transition in 2023.

The lawmaker lamented that president Buhari’s led All Progressives Congress, APC, is that of nepotism, insecurity, poverty, human and rights abuses

Ologunagba, who is also eyeing the position of the National Publicity Secretary of his party, said Nigerians made mistake by voting president Buhari into power in 2015.

He has been adopted as a consensus candidate by the Ondo State and South West caucuses of the PDP.

Ologunagba said he is contesting for the office of National Publicity Secretary of PDP to convey the strong message of hope to Nigerians.

