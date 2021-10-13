Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

FORMER Minister of State for Education Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, said there was an urgent need for the South, North, East and West, notwithstanding political inclination, to sit down and reach agreement on 2023 presidency to save the country from the present maladministration.

Gbagi, a 2023 governorship aspirant in Delta State, spoke to newsmen at his country home, Oginibo, Ughelli South LGA, shortly after his installation as Aare Atunluse of Akure Kingdom, Ondo State.

He also charged the National Assembly to ratify between 20- 25 percent for host oil communities in the revised Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

He said: “The problem of Nigeria today is the government which has not been able to manage the diversities of the people and turn it a huge advantage.

“I believe that the South and North should sit down irrespective of this game of political shift and come to a consensus as to how we want to take power from this dead situation of no governance in 2023.

“They should pick the minds of the greatest of our people in Peoples Democratic Party PDP, including the ones that are PDP in the night and All Progressives Congress, APC, in the day, on who is our best to manage the affairs of the country.

“If not, to waste any further time other than to right the wrongs of today, we are finished as a country.

“If you look at the people that are acceptable in the nation, here in Niger Delta, you have a man like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whether you like it or not, he appeals to the North, South, East and West, because of his open nature as a person, we are looking for leaders who will bring help to the helpless, that will bring peace to the country.

“I know a lot of them who are my friends in the North but at the end of the day, we need to settle down and reach a consensus on how Nigeria will be greater than what we are seeing today.

“The unfortunate situation since 2015 to now of government at the centre leaves much to be desired and we must come together to correct it whether North, East, West and South.

“As a people, this country belongs to us, God is not finished when he said this is our own. We must make sure we do the best,” he said.

On security, he said: “There is no security in the country, prices of food have soared out of the reach of the common man.

“When Jonathan left the government, rice was about N15,000 or thereabout, but today, a bag of rice is N36,000. Garri, the common food for the poor man, is not affordable.

“Nothing affecting the common man is being considered today in Nigeria. Where then do we go, is it in the military, where they have politicized the whole thing?

“Under Obasanjo, there was the federal character, under Jonathan, it even favored the North, but today, there is no federal character in place in Nigeria under Buhari.

“Everybody is living under one threat or the other in Nigeria, investors have left the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria