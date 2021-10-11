By Udo Wisdom

October 11th is a day set aside to celebrate the Girl-Child across the globe.

This is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, which seeks to achieve Gender Equality across the world by year 2030.

Speaking on Vanguardlive TV Monday, was Mrs Toyin Aralepo, the founder of African Finance Strategy Hub.

Toyin who has spent so many years in the financial sector has a vast knowledge in managing business finances.

She tells a story of how she stood her ground at a very young age in secondary school and afterwards proceeded to the University where she bagged a first class in Accounting.

She went on to state that any Girl-Child who wants to achieve anything in life must know how to draw the line between humility and humiliation.

“African girls are stereotyped and are made to believe that they can not achieve great things but on the contrary, the girl child can achieve great things and recent events has shown that. Girls because of this stereotype must not kill their stars,” she said.

Toyin a former chief financial officer of Cellutant and a mother of two girls stressed that, a girl child should see herself as someone who can manage both her business and her home.

“It requires some level of coordination to run a business and family and this feat can be achieved by girl who is determined and ready for this journey,” she noted.

Vanguard News