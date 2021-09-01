.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday, said since the relaxing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, it has completed five orientation courses without any breach.

The Scheme’s Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu, made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, explained that the essence of the emergency briefing was to dispel public misinformation about the safety of the orientation camps.

According to him, the scheme has successfully held the five orientation courses due to measures it put in place, in collaboration with the NCDC.

“The NYSC reopened its orientation camps across the country in November 2020. Between that time and now, we have held five orientation courses without COVID-19 infractions.

“The orientation commencing on Sept. 1, 2021, is the sixth exercise we are having since the camps reopened.

“The scheme continues to implement all non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of face masks, social distancing and hand washing, besides COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

“The NYSC continues to partner with the NCDC in ensuring that the environment is conducive before any exercise is organised,” he said.

Ibrahim also said that the number of prospective corps members allowed into the camps has been reduced nationwide so that there can be room for social distancing.

“PCMs called up to serve have also been divided into batches for the registration process.

“This is to prevent overcrowding at the registration points in the camps to maintain social distancing.

“We have the NCDC surveillance team and state health officials at all camps to ensure compliance with all the measures,” he said.

The Director-General said that PCMs and camps officials whose COVID-19 results were reactive would be handed over to NCDC surveillance team in the camps.

The NYSC boss said that a two-metre bed spacing had been put in place in camp hostels to maintain social distancing.

He gave the assurance that the NYSC had received adequate COVID-19 test kits to be used nationwide.

“To aid in the COVID-19 testing, the TY Danjuma Foundation donated 60,000 RDT kits while the National Agency for the Control of Aids donated 72,000 RDT kits to the NYSC.

“These kits are enough to test everyone going into the camps. Whether you are vaccinated or not, everyone entering the camps must undergo test,” he said.