By Idowu Bankole

Igbo youths worldwide have vowed to troop out en mass to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State, on Thursday, when he visits to commission projects by the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

This was made known in a statement signed by Onwuasoanya Jones Deputy National Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing.

Reports have it that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is expected to be in Imo state on Thursday, on an official working visit on the 9th of September, 2021.

The President’s visit to Imo is his first working visit to the State since taking office in 2015 and the first time the State is hosting a President on working visit since 2009.

Onwuasoanya warned that anyone trying to harass those who wish to participate to welcome the President to Imo state would be treated as invaders and not someone representing the Igbo interest.

He said, “This visit is especially significant given the recent communication from the governor of Imo State, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, to the effect that the President is coming to put final seals on some strategic federal government interventions and partnerships which the Imo State government has agreed with the Federal Government.

“Also, a lineup of people-oriented and audacious projects are scheduled to be unveiled and inaugurated for the use of Imo people and for our individual comfort, notwithstanding our political or social leanings.

Onwuasoanya noted that the President have interactive sessions with Imo citizens: Traders, market women, religious leaders and any group with relevant questions and observation.

“The President is also billed to hold a town hall meeting with all classes of people from across Igbo land, including, the youths, traditional institution, traders, artisans, religious leaders and the political class.

“This town hall meeting shall afford anyone or group the opportunity to ask the President any questions or ventilate whatever might be our personal or group grievances and hopefully, the President shall take adequate note of these questions, observations and complaints.’ He said.

According to Onwuasoanya, Buhari’s visit is not for Jamboree but a visit every Igbo son and daughter should look forward to.

“It is delighting to note that the President is not coming for a jamboree but for serious businesses that every true Imo nay Igbo son or daughter should look forward to.

“It is on the strength of the above that Igbo youths and leaders, worldwide have resolved, not only to welcome the President to the Eastern Heartland, Imo but to also come out in their numbers to give the President, the hospitality he deserves within the period he is in Imo.

May I reiterate that Igbo youths are peace-loving, hardworking and honourable people and would therefore not bring themselves to take part in any activity that aims to disrupt this important State event

“Anyone or group of people found to be involved in any act aimed at disrupting this State visit or harassing those who wish to participate, should be treated as invaders and or felons and not doing so on behalf of Ndigbo or Igbo youths.”

