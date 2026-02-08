Terrorism: Ohanaeze PG did not advocate gun ownership — Igbo Youths

By Vincent Ujumadu

Youths under the aegis of the Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly have come to the defence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, dismissing claims that he called on Igbo youths from the age of 18 to arm themselves against suspected terrorists in the South-East.

The group’s leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, in a statement, described the allegation as false and misleading, stressing that there was no truth whatsoever in the claim.

“We categorically state that our leader and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide did not and can never make such a call for arms. This malicious propaganda and criminal blackmail, for whatever purpose or intention, is dead on arrival,” he said.

Okpalaezeukwu described Senator Mbata as a respected statesman and patriot with impeccable character and an outstanding record of service, insisting that the allegation was deliberately fabricated to mislead the public.

He condemned what he termed mischievous and false insinuations and urged members of the public to disregard the report, while calling on citizens to always verify sensitive information before sharing it, so as not to aid the spread of fake news.

The group also called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant authorities to investigate the source of the claim, with a view to identifying, arresting and prosecuting those behind what it described as an “expensive fake news” capable of undermining national peace and security.

According to Okpalaezeukwu, the South-East remains a region with unique challenges, including insecurity, perceived marginalisation, neglect, and the absence of major capital projects, noting that the circulation of such false statements only worsens an already delicate situation.

While commending the efforts of political leaders and security agencies towards ensuring safer communities, he called for political solutions and non-kinetic approaches to addressing the country’s security challenges.

The youths also commended the recent initiatives of the South East Development Commission, particularly the South East Vision 2050, aimed at tackling the region’s developmental challenges.

They urged the leadership of the Commission to move beyond rhetoric and translate plans into concrete actions, while working closely with South-East state governments and other stakeholders to prioritise regional security.

“No meaningful development can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity,” Okpalaezeukwu said.