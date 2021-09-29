'We are all witnessing magic', Fans react as Messi opens PSG account

Lionel Messi finally opened his PSG account with a sublime 74th-minute goal against Manchester City in their Group A UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday night.

It was a trademark Messi move as he weaved in from his right side, pushed the ball to Mbappe who was racing in from his left side. Mbappe heeled it back to Messi’s path, and the Argentine whipped a powerful effort into the right corner of Man City’s net.

Messi had come in for criticism from a section of football fans, following his failure to score in his opening three fixtures. But the goal is sure to douse any doubts surrounding the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Fans took to social media to wax lyrical about the goal, hailing their idol for breaking his duck through a high-quality goal, while others used the opportunity to throw shade on Messi’s arch-rival for the “GOAT” tag, Cristiano Ronaldo.

@GaryLineker Messi’s first for PSG was his 27th goal against Premier League opposition in his 31st appearance. All in the Champions League and all against the so-called big six…and some say he couldn’t do it here.

@PSG_English Leo Messi’s first goal for @PSG_English and look how much it means to the whole squad

@Yemihazan Messi took the ball from the middle as the team player he is & went ahead to dig a goal out. None of that fraudulent dolphin dive, poaching and tap ins. The GOAT for a reason.

@akaebube PSG 2 – 0 Man City Messi scored a beautiful first goal today after his JAPA to PSG He has finally Arrived and Deleted his VPN Welcome to a new dispensation!

@aproko_doctor Messi! Goal wey dey cure erectile dysfunction!

@ogheneyxle Messi refused to score his first goal cheaply. didn’t score in the league cause they’ll say it’s against farmers. instead scores against the best team in England, against the best defence, best keeper and in the UCL thru a pass from a player Ronaldo fans thought would starve him.

@EdmundOris Messi saved his first goal for the best team in England. I swear this man is playing mind games with his doubters. Didn’t use it against Uber Eats Farmers, deliberately didn’t use it against Club Brugge, saved it for Man City with the greatest manager of all time.

@deoors Beautiful thing about the Lionel Messi goal, it was a signature move everyone has seen before but you just can’t stop it. The Goat.

@jeffwellz Messi makes me so happy bro. I celebrated that goal like I was born and raised in France.

@Joshua_Ubeku Others score tap-ins, while Messi is scoring beautiful goals from outside the box. We are all witnessing magic!

@__theSeyram Messi decided to wait till he met a top team before he scores his first goal

@ejyks There was something inevitable about Messi’s goal last night. As soon as he got the ball with that much space there was only going to be one outcome. Seen that move so many times before.

